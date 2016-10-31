In The Fray

September 27, 2016
Being a Peace Corps volunteer is about cultural exchange, but you don’t always get to decide what culture gets exchanged.
By Hannah Jiang
July 28, 2016
Before they manage to reach Spain or Italy or Greece, people fleeing poverty and war in Sub-Saharan Africa head to port cities like Tangier. There, they face the risk of beatings and repression at the hands of authorities—or dying on the crossing to Europe. By Jo Magpie
March 2, 2016
Today’s stay-at-home dads have little in common with Mr. Mom
. Responsible, nurturing, and home by choice, they are eager to prove that—aside from the breastfeeding—they can do whatever a woman can. By Stav Dimitrοpoulos
December 30, 2015
As they head into what should be their golden years, many older immigrants still work low-wage jobs and remain undocumented. Unable to save up or receive benefits for the elderly, they can do little but hope they stay healthy and employable. Part two of a two-part series. By Dana Ullman
December 18, 2015
Embracing the last stage of life is a challenge for all, but especially so for those growing old outside their homeland. Part one of a two-part series. By Dana Ullman
November 9, 2015
The civil war in Syria forced her to leave her home for another in Armenia, her ancestral homeland. Three years later, the war rages on, and the situation in the refugee camps in Lebanon and elsewhere remains grim. By Jo Magpie
Photos by Joseph Bailey
July 30, 2015
In his first book, Philip Connors went to the woods to learn what it had to teach. In his latest work, he delves into the dark memories of his family’s past, rooting out the meaning of a tragedy. By Susan Dunlap
July 12, 2015
The Troubles are gone, but the anger and suspicion remain in Northern Ireland—especially in working-class Protestant communities left behind by the peace process. By Chris Schumerth
July 3, 2015
I saw them everywhere in Europe: street people traveling with their dogs. How can a homeless person who can barely take care of himself take decent care of an animal? With love.
By Jim Ross
June 28, 2015
In recent months, hundreds of migrants have died trying to cross the Mediterranean and slip into Europe. Even Greece, a country locked in a worsening financial crisis, is now drawing record numbers of desperate travelers from Africa and elsewhere. Once their journey is over, what happens next? By Stav Dimitrοpoulos
June 2, 2015
We had come to the Syrian border to help refugees from Kobani, a Kurdish city besieged by the Islamic State. In this corner of the country's unending civil war, another kind of conflict was being waged—for a city, a people, and a young democratic movement. By Jo Magpie
April 25, 2015
A note inscribed in the margin of an ancient book connected me, across an ocean and a century, to a fateful decision.
By Peter M. Nardi
February 21, 2015
The cool kids had Lunchables and Mondos. I had a neon cooler ripe with the aroma of kimchi. By Sandra Hong
October 15, 2014
Through photography, journalism, and social media, Onnik Krikorian is chipping away at the cross-border hatreds that once escalated into a vicious war between Armenia and Azerbaijan—one that has never really ended. Over the years he has seen little progress toward peace at the highest levels of government, but at the grassroots and among the young, he says, there is hope for change. By Jo Magpie
Photos by Onnik Krikorian
September 22, 2014
After the Soviet Union collapsed, Christos Gabriel and Yannis Lubovicki left the faltering Eastern Bloc and came to Greece in pursuit of a happier life. But as the energy and promise of Greece’s once-fiery economy has dwindled away, immigrants like them have experienced homelessness and hostility—as well as a peculiar yearning for the old communist ways. By Stav Dimitrοpoulos
September 19, 2014
Last year I visited Saur-Mogila, a burial mound in eastern Ukraine that commemorates the Soviet soldiers who died driving back the Nazis during World War II. Today it is a battleground for a new war, as separatists fight for independence and Russia moves its troops into the lands it once liberated. By Michael Long
Photos by Sergei Kopylov
August 24, 2014
Dozens died in mass demonstrations earlier this year against the Venezuelan government. While the violence has subsided, the conflict continues to spill out onto the sidewalks and storefronts of urban Caracas, where opponents and supporters of the government engage in an art of war over the symbolism of the protests and the memory of the dead.
Story and photos by J. J. Gallagher
Choosing What to Trade
By Hannah Jiang