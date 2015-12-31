







We need your help.

Our nonprofit magazine very much needs donations from readers like you if we’re going to continue publishing in 2016. Please support our efforts to produce the kinds of content you don’t find elsewhere—stories that further our understanding of other people and encourage empathy and compassion—by making a tax-deductible donation to our nonprofit magazine.

And while you contemplate the importance of independent media, check out some of the great articles from around the globe you might have missed in our pages this year. Here are the In The Fray pieces that our editors judged to be the best.

News: The War within the War, by Jo Magpie

Commentary: Cold Peace, By Chris Schumerth

Photo Essays: Portraits of Older Immigrants (Part 1: Age of Isolation, and Part 2: I Can Only Pray), by Dana Ullman

Interviews: Lost and Found: A Conversation with Writer Philip Connors, by Susan Dunlap

From all of us at In The Fray, we wish you and yours the best in 2016.

Victor Tan Chen is In The Fray‘s editor in chief and the author of Cut Loose: Jobless and Hopeless in an Unfair Economy. Site: victortanchen.com | Facebook | Twitter: @victortanchen

In The Fray is a nonprofit staffed by volunteers. If you liked this piece, could you please donate $10?